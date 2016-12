U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday as traders digested the release of a big batch of data.

Initial jobless claims jumped to 275,000 last week, with economists polled by Reuters expecting them to total 256,000. Meanwhile, the final read on third-quarter U.S. GDP came in at 3.5 percent, above the expected 3.2 percent. Durable goods orders for November fell 4.6 percent last month, less than expected.