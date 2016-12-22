How to keep your best employees from quitting, according to the CEO of Chevron

John Watson didn't expect to stay with one company for over three decades, but that company made him an offer he couldn't refuse: That he would never have to be bored.



In 1980, he joined Chevron as a financial analyst, held multiple supervisory positions and eventually became CEO and chairman. He's held that position since 2010.

And, as Watson tells LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth, "every time I said, 'Well, gee, I wish I could do something else,' I was moved on to some other part of the company."