This insurance company wants to reach 16 million new customers in China via their unborn children

A management consultancy and an insurance giant have joined force to launch a device to record the heartbeat of an unborn child, with the ultimate aim of marketing products and services to their Chinese parents-to-be.
Insurance giant Allianz and BCG Digital Ventures, the innovation and investment arm of management consultancy Boston Consulting Group, have funded and launched a "baby tech" company called Kaishi, with the XinKaishi heart-rate listening device its first product.
XinKaishi - meaning "start of a new heart" – is a small, pink, mouse-shaped device that records a baby's heartbeat, which can then be shared with friends and family via social networks WeChat and Weibo, and uploaded to an accompanying app. Women can upload to a journal within the app, join chat forums and even track their baby's kicks.