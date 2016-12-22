This insurance company wants to reach 16 million new customers in China via their unborn children

The policy has meant that women rely on brands for information more than family members, Mallouk suggested. "These women don't have reliable or trusted family connections they can get information from and they are very interested in getting the latest information.

"What we want to do is provide a central, highly relevant, highly reliable place to learn about all the different products and services they need to know about as they go through pregnancy," he told Marketing Media Money by phone.

But he said that marketing from partners will not be a "hard sell," based on research it did with pregnant women in the country. Informative content will instead be the focus.

"You won't see what I call 'hard advertising' anywhere in our app… There been a lot of stories historically around companies selling products that weren't necessarily safe. Therefore there is a bunch of skepticism around anything that's heavily advertised to them."

The device is currently available via sites including JD.com, Amazon China and Babytree.com, while the app is in Mandarin only at the moment. Mallouk claims that there are 5,000-6,000 devices currently in circulation in the country and around 25,000-30,000 downloads of the app in the past two weeks.