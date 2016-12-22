Millennials are driving the board games revival

The independent board game sector, including games like Catan, has been the highest growth area of games and puzzles, according to Matthew Hudak, toys and games analyst for Euromonitor International.
"New games are being introduced every year that are largely aimed at millennial consumers, such as 'Codename', 'Star Wars: Armada', and 'Pandemic: Legacy' in 2015. These games can be either competitive or cooperative and are typically aimed at adults looking for an activity to do while drinking and socializing with friends," he wrote in a guest post for Global Toy News.
To capitalize on this trend, several board-game themed cafés and bars have sprung up in the past few years, such as Draughts in North London. Around 30 percent of millennials say they are interested in visiting a board-game themed café or bar, according to a report from market researchers Mintel on the leisure habits of millennials, published in August.
"There's also the nostalgia element," Catherine Cottney, manager of trends Europe at Mintel, told CNBC during a phone interview. "I think millennials are probably the last demographic which have been fully raised on board games. So I mean if you look at the generation after them, they were raised more on screen games."
Cottney added that board games appeal to millennials from a financial perspective, as debt-laden millennials must now save towards priorities such as housing deposits, holidays or paying off debts. While a board game may be an initially expensive purchase (for instance, copies of Catan retail at around $48.99), it can be reused almost indefinitely and taken anywhere.
"You can go out to a pub, you can have a couple of drinks, but the focus can be on board games and that's basically free," Cottney told CNBC during a phone interview. "It's a way of socializing but it's a way of doing it in a financially responsible way."
Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.