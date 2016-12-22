Global snack giant Mondelēz is opening a center of excellence for gum and candy in Singapore, which sparks irony because the city-state famously has a partial ban on the sticky confection that the company labels as one of the most "complex foods" to make.

In a bid to overhaul its Research, Development and Quality (RDQ) network, Mondelēz announced a $65 million investment and the launch of nine major RDQ centers over the next two years, each specializing in a certain snack category.

Out of the nine centers, three are located in Asia, a region seen as an engine of growth for the American snacks manufacturer whose brands include Oreo, Toblerone and Cadbury.