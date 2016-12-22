Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down as we await a bevy of key economic reports this morning. They include the final third quarter GDP revision, durable goods orders, weekly jobless claims, and personal income. We're still about 60 points shy of Dow 20,000.

OIL/ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are down about half a percentage point to the $52 a barrel level. Gasoline prices rose another penny overnight to $2.26 a gallon, national average.

TRUMP TRANSITION

-President-elect Donald Trump met with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin in Florida Wednesday afternoon. During the meeting, Trump got a promise from Boeing to cut the cost of replacing Air Force One.