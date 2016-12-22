Nation's top fund managers reaping millions by avoiding the Dow

At the end of last year and during January's market correction, Hodges began buying into metals and resources stocks, which had been out of favor for years. He bought steelmaker United States Steel when it was trading at about $7 and purchased iron-ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources when it was trading at around $3 in March. The stocks are now trading at $36 and $9, respectively.

He also purchased Bank of America when it was around $13 — it's now at $22 — and some private prison companies, which tanked after the Department of Justice said it wanted to stop using them. Post-Trump, though, those stocks have rebounded.

While Hodges' portfolio, which holds about 36 names, is spread across several sectors, every company has one thing in common: It was once an unloved business, ignored by investors. In fact, the top eight best-performing funds of the year are all value funds. "These are throw-the-baby-out-with-the-bathwater type of things," said Hodges. "They were so bad the previous year."