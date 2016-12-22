Plug and play anaerobic digestion takes your waste and turns it into biogas Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 | 8:19 AM ET | 02:10

The amount of food we waste is astonishing.



Around 1.3 billion tonnes of food produced for human consumption is either lost or wasted every single year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

For some, turning this abundance of waste into something other than landfill is fast becoming a key component in the battle to make our planet a more sustainable place to live.

London based bio-bean, for example, has industrialized the process of taking waste coffee grounds, recycling them and turning them into "advanced biofuels and biochemicals."

At U.K. based SEaB Energy, they are using compact anaerobic digestion systems in shipping containers to turn organic waste into energy in the form of biogas, which is used to fuel a combined heat and power (CHP) engine. This CHP engine then provides electricity and heat.