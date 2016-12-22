Red Hat CEO sheds light on the real reason its CFO is leaving   

Shares of Red Hat fell more than 13 percent on Thursday after the company reported a deceleration of billings and announced that CFO Frank Calderoni would step down.

In an interview with Jim Cramer on Thursday, Red Hat's CEO Jim Whitehurst said Calderoni was an "extraordinary" executive, and was always more of a CEO-in-waiting.

"An opportunity came up and he will be a CEO, and when he came to Red Hat he said his aspiration was to be a CEO. I fully understood that, and obviously the timing is not perfect, but he has a great opportunity," Whitehurst said.

Whitehurst added that the departure was always expected at some point, it was just unfortunate that it was announced this quarter. Calderoni joined Red Hat in June 2015 after serving as the CEO of Cisco Systems. He is leaving Red Hat to become CEO of a company that was not named.

