Ex-Wall Street titan Sallie Krawcheck reveals her personal struggles with love and money

You're not alone: Even Wall Street titans have a hard time figuring out how to negotiate money issues in their relationships, as Sallie Krawcheck makes clear in a revealing interview with WNYC's Anna Sale on a recent episode of the podcast "Death, Sex & Money."

Years ago in her first marriage, Krawcheck — who was the CEO of Morgan Stanley's wealth management division Smith Barney and then the CFO of Citibank — found herself making more than her husband.

The fact that she was succeeding professionally while he was "plateauing," was "part of what broke the marriage down," Krawcheck tells Sale.