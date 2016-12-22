It's the final countdown before Christmas.
December marks the peak season for most retailers around the world hoping to cash in on the mad rush. CNBC took to one of Singapore's most bustling retail areas, Orchard Road, to get a pulse of this year's holiday retail trends, where shoppers were grabbing everything from shoes and homeware to makeup kits and jewellery.
Despite the plethora of new gadgets on the market this year from virtual reality (VR) headsets to action cameras, Frauke Klawunn, a mother of two, said she's buying no gadgets this year. "We try to slow it down with our children. We'd rather they play outside than swiping on the iPad."
"Children are quite spoiled and they have quite a list," she added, but she's keeping them in check.
Instead, Klawunn, who is a German expat living in Singapore said her children like books and experiences. She told her children that part of their Christmas gift would be their trip back to Germany for the holidays.