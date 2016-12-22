Smarter technology could solve the fake news problem

The solution to the deluge of fake news online could in fact be smarter technology, according to SAP National Security Services, a U.S.-based subsidiary of enterprise software provider SAP.
Mark Testoni, president of SAP National Security Services, told CNBC's "Squawkbox" that artificial intelligence and algorithms that identify patterns will allow social media companies, such as Facebook, to better identify fake news sites and the users who create such content. "That's where technology offers great hope," he added.
While fake news is not a new phenomenon, the spread of false information online has been exacerbated through the use of, ironically, algorithms. Algorithms used by Facebook and Google were criticized after they inadvertently boosted the circulation of fake news stories on the internet during the U.S. presidential election cycle this year.