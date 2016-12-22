So how hard is it to make a Japanese pastry? We gave it a shot

When it comes to food, it's safe to say I'm better at eating, than making.
Yet, here I was at Ueno Park in Tokyo, tasked with drawing up my own pastry concoction. Not just any pastry - but a Japanese pastry or "wagashi." The sweets are typically made with red bean paste and mochi or rice cake. But they're equally known for their intricate designs, often inspired by the mood or spirit of any given season here.
I'd decided to try my hand at wagashi-making, to test out Airbnb's newly packaged "experiences." Offered on the home-sharing site's platform, it's part of the company's ambitious effort to move into travel planning. Experiences in Tokyo include sword fighting classes with a trained samurai to a two-day outing with a sushi chef.
I'd always been curious about the process of making Japanese sweets, so why not experience it?