Spike in eggnog sales could lead to Christmas shortage

A spike in eggnog sales in 2016 could mean a shortage of the creamy beverage come Christmas.

"We are going to be short this year," Rick Osofsky, owner of Ronnybrook Farm Dairy in Pine Plains, New York, told The Wall Street Journal.



Osofsky, who sells eggnog by the quart for $8, said he underestimated demand by 25 percent this year. He might not be the only one.

In previous years, eggnog sales spiked about 5 percent, Eric Snowdeal, brand manager for the Organic Valley cooperative of more than 1,800 farmers, told the Journal. Snowdeal's company saw sales up 60 percent this year.

The surge in demand could be due to a push for limited-time seasonal flavors by food companies. While enthusiasm for pumpkin spice flavors wanes after Thanksgiving, flavors like eggnog, gingerbread and peppermint can be leveraged in December.

From ice cream and coffee to beer and salt water taffy, eggnog flavor, in particular, has become increasingly popular at retail.

Almond Breeze, the almond milk brand owned by Blue Diamond Almonds, launched its own spin on the holiday beverage, creating its first-ever eggnog in two flavors — classic and vanilla chai spice.



Almond Breeze isn't the only almond milk brand to offer an eggnog substitute. Rival Silk, which is owned by WhiteWave, also sells a version of the holiday beverage.



Even Jelly Belly Candy is getting in on the eggnog craze. The sweets company told The Wall Street Journal that sales of its eggnog flavored jelly beans are up 20 percent this year.

The company expects sales of the beans to go up another 15 percent next Christmas.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.

Correction: This story was revised to correct the spelling of Rick Osofsky's last name.