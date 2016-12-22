The new year may bring more pain than gain for markets: Currency expert

The bullish spirit in the market may be curbed by early 2017, which will bring increased volatility and a sense of pause as investors wait for the Trump administration's first policy move, currency expert Kathy Lien told CNBC on Thursday.

"We won't get a lot of that stimulus until the second half of the year at the earliest, and I think at the onset, it's really going to be more pain than gain," Lien told "Squawk Box." "We still have six months to go before we get any real boost, in my opinion."

Lien, managing director of FX Strategy at BK Asset Management, said January tends to be an uneasy month for markets.

"January always brings us significant volatility, and I think it really depends upon the presidency and how quickly they come out guns blazing with the stimulus package," Lien said. "I think in the start of the year there definitely could be some profit-taking."

Lien added that she would not rule out the possibility of a market correction next month, especially if earnings miss due to the strength of the U.S. dollar, which has been rallying since the presidential election.

"What I'm immediately worried about is those earnings," Lien said. "We always see earnings miss as a result of a strong currency, regardless of how much hedging a lot of these companies are supposed to do, regardless of how many times this happens, and I think that that could really start to pull back stocks."