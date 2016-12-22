The 5 US states that struggle most with credit card debt

Americans are taking on dangerously high amounts of credit card debt.

When it comes to handling that debt, the Sun Belt states are struggling more than others: Florida, Texas, Georgia and New Mexico have four of the five heaviest credit card debt burdens in the nation.

That's according to CreditCards.com, which recently ranked how quickly residents in each U.S. state can erase the average credit card balance, using 15 percent of their earnings. (Read the full methodology here.)

"The southern states at the bottom of the list suffered more from low incomes than high debts," the site notes. "For example, Florida's average credit card debt per bank cardholder ranks a respectable 18th among the 50 states, but its median income is 41st."