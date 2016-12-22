"The combination of holidays, philanthropy and a tie-in to Rogue One resulted in a well-liked, visually appealing ad that played into emotion and grabbed viewers' attention," he said in a release.

Duracell's parent company Procter & Gamble signed a sponsorship deal with Disney's Star Wars franchise last year, and it also used movie footage in its Christmas commercial in 2015.

Meanwhile, Amazon has two commercials in the top five, with its "A priest and an imam meet for a cup of tea" for its Prime service coming second. The two men meet at the priest's home and end up buying each other the same Christmas present – knee pads, as they share similar aches and pains from kneeling in prayer.

Apple's "Frankie's holiday" ad ranks sixth, showing Frankenstein singing to children in a snowy square. The spot ends with the line "Open your heart to everyone."



Ace Metrix's consumer panel scored ads based on likeability, relevance and "watchability" and the most popular used emotional techniques to gain traction with people.



Here are the top 10 holiday commercials of 2016.

