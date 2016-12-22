A heart-warming ad for a battery company is Americans' favorite holiday ad this year, followed by a retailer's commercial featuring an imam and a priest, and a video for a card shop.
The ads, from Duracell, Amazon and Hallmark, make up the top three most liked holiday ads of 2016, according to TV and video analytics company Ace Metrix.
Duracell's "How the rebels saved Christmas" ad featuring footage from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and a battery-powered R2D2 gift for a girl in hospital touched Americans' hearts, according to Peter Daboll, CEO of Ace Metrix.