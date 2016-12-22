Top trader Lebenthal, up 33% in 2016, sells Lockheed shares on fears of scrutiny of program costs

CNBC "Halftime Report" investor Jim Lebenthal dumped his shares of Lockheed Martin for his CNBC PRO model portfolio 10 days after buying them in the wake of a critical Donald Trump tweet against the company.

The CEO of Lebenthal Asset Management is up 33 percent this year and is not taking any chances with about a week left in the competition. He came out about even on the quick trade .



Earlier this month, the president-elect criticized the costs of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program on Twitter, knocking the defense company's shares.

Lebenthal explained why he's selling the shares now: