UK spread betters consider move overseas amid crackdown

"I don't see much point in (CMC relocating to Germany), it is a huge operation to move to another country and attempting to move 300 people would result in a huge amount of disruption," Jonathan Goslin, associate director at Numis, told CNBC in a phone interview.

"Currently, it appears more likely than not that these (FCA) rules and regulation changes will soon apply throughout Europe anyway. So what are they going to achieve? I suspect not a lot. Okay, there is a temporary gain to be had but of course it does not make sense long term," he added.

Leverage caps remain a key area of focus as the FCA proposed limits for U.K. based CFD companies, yet Germany's financial watchdog, BaFin, has not introduced these restrictions. One source told CNBC that it is therefore only natural that spread betting groups would investigate relocation in case they are able to take advantage of more alluring conditions elsewhere.

The FCA is scheduled to announce any changes next Spring in a bid to create a level playing field for CFD companies and traders alike. Expectations are high that BaFin and CYSEC, Cyprus' regulator, would adopt similar rules to the FCA in due course.