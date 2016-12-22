UK spread betters consider move overseas amid crackdown

Financial spread betting company CMC Markets could be poised to relocate to Germany after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) threatened to crackdown on U.K. regulations, though they may well be best advised to stay put, according to an analyst.
The consumer market for spread betting firms has reportedly doubled in the past six years with the FCA finding that 82 percent of people lost money trading on such accounts.
The financial regulator proposed tougher rules on bets placed by retail customers in early December. That prompted U.K. spread betting giant CMC to consider a move to Berlin, a decision that could see as many as 300 London-based staff, its headquarters and contract-for-differences (CFDs) operations relocated, according to Sky News.