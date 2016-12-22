Wellness tourism on the rise as travellers ditch beaches

When I was told I had to do a story on the experience economy, in particular yoga, I thought this is going to be interesting....

Whilst I've heard about the health benefits a daily dose of downward facing dogs can generate, I'd never given it a go.

It appears as though I'm in the minority, with wellness tourism, particularly in Australia, on the rise.

According to the U.S.-based Global Wellness Institute, global wellness tourism grew at about twice the pace of regular travel experiences between 2013-2015.

With that in mind I set out to find out why so many people are ditching the regular beach holiday and instead opting for a week or weekend of yoga and mindfulness.

James Wyndham, General Manager of the Emirates One and Only resort in Wolgan Valley, near the Blue Mountains, just outside of Sydney, says people want to experience more than a holiday, they want their holidays to be an extension of the wellness routines they've created as a daily part of their lives.