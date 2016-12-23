10 must-have apps for your new iPad

They might be made by the same company, but there's a world of difference between the iPhone and the iPad.

One's with you pretty much wherever you go. The other is a useful tool, but a bit less practical to take with you all the time.

The fact is: The iPad is often the tool of business people. It's an effective laptop replacement that has all the added entertainment benefits of a phone. And to fully take advantage of it, you'll need the right apps.

If you found a new iPad waiting for you this holiday season, here are some apps you should absolutely consider downloading immediately.