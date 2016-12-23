6 novels the world's most exclusive start-up incubator recommends its members read

Membership in Y Combinator is exclusive and highly sought after for a reason.

Alumni of the start-up incubator include Airbnb, DropBox and Reddit, among several others whose projects were later acquired by Google or Facebook.



Most of us will never get to step inside Sam Altman's Silicon Valley club, but we can get a taste of what it's like by reading the same books its members do.

On Y Combinator's winter reading list are multiple novels, so you can become smarter while enjoying a good story.

Here are six works of fiction some of the best and brightest say will teach real lessons: