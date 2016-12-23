Apple's new MacBook Pro is the first to miss out on Consumer Reports recommendation

Apple's latest launch of MacBook Pro laptops has failed to achieve recommended ratings from Consumer Reports for the first time in the products history.

A substandard battery life performance was the key reason for the U.S. tech giant to miss out on a recommendation from the publication after extensive testing on three of Apple's new MacBook Pro models.

Apple says its latest MacBook Pro laptops' battery life should operate for up to 10 hours yet Consumer Reports discovered the three models tested would range from less than four hours to more than 19 hours.