Between 2011 and 2015, the market share for craft beer doubled. This can be attributed to a variety of factors — from people having more disposable income to the growing popularity of the IPA (India Pale Ale). As craft beer continues to grow, people have the opportunity every day to not only enjoy its sweet taste but to profit from it as well.

I grew up in England, where beer drinking was taken seriously. Many pubs didn't feature televisions, allowing patrons to focus on enjoying both the taste of their beer and the company of those around them. Recreating the English pub experience was extremely important to me, so I captured elements of it when starting my brewpub in Boston. But simply creating an atmosphere like the one I was accustomed to, with great beer and great food, wasn't enough to stand out in the crowded U.S. landscape.

I needed a unique twist to set myself apart from the competition, attract customers and, most importantly, grow. So I let the customers become their own brewers.