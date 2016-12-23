Early movers: DB, CS, BCS, CTAS, LMT, FB & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Deutsche Bank — The bank agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its financial crisis-era sale of mortgage-backed securities. That's far short of the $14 billion that the U.S. had originally sought.

Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse is another European bank settling with the U.S. over charges related to mortgage-backed securities. The total amount of the settlement is $5.3 billion, in line with the $5 billion to $7 billion that the Justice Department had wanted.

Barclays — The bank said it rejected claims made in a lawsuit by the U.S. involving mortgage-backed securities, and said it will seek dismissal of the case. The Justice Department brought the suit after failing to strike a settlement deal as it did with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

Cintas — Cintas reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.13 per share, 2 cents a share below estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. The uniform and workplace supplies company also issued a full-year forecast slightly higher than a prior estimate, as its profit margins improve.

Lockheed Martin — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he has asked Boeing to price out a comparable jet to Lockheed's F-35 because of the "tremendous cost and cost overruns" of the F-35.

Fred's — Fred's could get another boost today after Alden Global Capital reported a nearly 25 percent stake in the discount store operator, with the hedge fund calling the shares undervalued. Fred's had announced a deal earlier this week to buy 865 stores from Rite Aid, resulting in an 81 percent jump in the shares that day.

Facebook — Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold just over 798,000 shares in the social media company as part of a pre-planned sale.

Time Warner — The stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Brean Capital, which said there are more attractive names in the media group and that arbitrage plays related to the company's stock swap takeover by AT&T have become less compelling.

Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine reported quarterly loss of 48 cents per share, matching Street estimates, but the egg producer's sales came in below forecasts. Cal-Maine has been hit by weak export demand and a resulting oversupply of eggs.

Horizon Pharma — The drugmaker was granted a patent for its oral liquid used to treat urea cycle disorders.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals — Synergy reported positive results in a clinical trial for an irritable bowel syndrome treatment.