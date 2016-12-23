    Europe Markets

    European markets seen treading water ahead of holidays despite banking woes

    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016.
    Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuter
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016.

    European markets are seen treading water with depleted trading desks ahead of the holiday weekend and following a subdued close to Thursday's session for Wall Street stocks.

    The FTSE100 is expected to open marginally stronger, lifting around 5 points to 7055.8 while France's CAC40 index is seen adding 6 points at open to 4834.1. This as the DAX30 is expected to open 12.9 points higher at 11,456.5.

    Banks are expected, once again, to hog the spotlight as the Italian government early Friday approved the creation of a €20 billion ($20.9 billion) rescue fund for troubled banks. Beleaguered lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to be the first recipient after its hoped-for private capital-raising was officially announced to have failed on Thursday evening.

    Turning to Germany's banks, Deutsche Bank announced on Friday it had agreed to pay $7.2 billion to settle an investigation led by the U.S.'s Department of Justice into alleged mis-selling of mortgage securities.

    Also in hot water with the U.S. authorities, British lender Barclays has been sued by federal prosecutors for allegedly fraudulent mortgage-backed securities issued during the frothiest peaks of the U.S. housing bubble.

    Waning risk appetite was evident in the overnight Asian trading session with gold edging higher and oil prices slipping.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BMPS
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---