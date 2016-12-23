European markets seen treading water ahead of holidays despite banking woes

Banks are expected, once again, to hog the spotlight as the Italian government early Friday approved the creation of a €20 billion ($20.9 billion) rescue fund for troubled banks. Beleaguered lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to be the first recipient after its hoped-for private capital-raising was officially announced to have failed on Thursday evening.

Turning to Germany's banks, Deutsche Bank announced on Friday it had agreed to pay $7.2 billion to settle an investigation led by the U.S.'s Department of Justice into alleged mis-selling of mortgage securities.

Also in hot water with the U.S. authorities, British lender Barclays has been sued by federal prosecutors for allegedly fraudulent mortgage-backed securities issued during the frothiest peaks of the U.S. housing bubble.

Waning risk appetite was evident in the overnight Asian trading session with gold edging higher and oil prices slipping.