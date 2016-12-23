The founder of Patagonia fishes half the year and tells his employees to go surfing

Yvon Chouinard, the owner and founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia, has surfed his entire life. He doesn't want his business to get in between him and some really good waves. And the same goes for his employees.

"We have a policy that when the surf comes up, you drop work and you go surfing," says Chouinard, in an recent interview on the NPR podcast, "How I Built This." He adds, "I don't care when you work as long as the job gets done."

As Patagonia started to grow, almost by accident, Chouinard, now 78 years old, taught himself the fundamentals of business but refused to give up his passion for the outdoors.