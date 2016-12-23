    BREAKING:  Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in shootout in Milan: Italian Interior Minister

    US Markets

    Futures point to flat open on Wall Street

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday as many traders are expected to be away from their desk for the Christmas holiday.

    There are some economic data released today, including new home sales and consumer sentiment both due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude was around $54.74 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.56 percent, while U.S. crude was at $52.56 a barrel, down 0.74 percent.

    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.06 percent higher on Friday morning.


