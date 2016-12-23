Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat and hitting Dow 20,000 doesn't look as likely today after yesterday's losses. New home sales numbers come out this morning.

TERROR/ DEFENSE



-Italy says Berlin terror truck rammer Anis Amri is dead after he got into a shootout with Italian police.

-A hijacked Libyan jet with 118 people on board has landed in Malta and the hijackers are threatening to blow up the plane. Some passengers are being allowed to leave the airplane.