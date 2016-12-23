Pawn my handbag: How women use designer accessories to raise cash

The process is fairly straightforward – if you want a loan, take your luxury handbag to one of the pawnbrokers who specialize in this area. They take a quick look at the condition of the bag, and you are out of the door with cash. The handbags are stored in a secured vault till the time you pay off the loan. There is generally, no credit check and the loans are given for a period of four to six months.

"When we inspect a bag first and foremost we make sure it is authentic and in excellent condition. We can always provide a higher dollar figure if the bag includes the box, dust bag, cites (for exotic skins) and original receipts (which always help with authentication). We also know what colors sell best and we know how important condition is to our clientele, and lend accordingly," Tabach-Bank said.

While some lenders are quite specific about brands they want to lend against, some others are a bit more flexible. London-based Prestige Pawnbrokers lend against a range of luxury products including handbags, wine, art and watches among others. The company on its website lists a range of designer brands that they lend against. These include Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Dio and D&G among others.

"Many of our clients are finding this to be an extremely effective method of raising finance quickly - especially for designer handbag that you may no longer use or was an unwanted gift or has simply fallen out of fashion with your style" the company said on its website.