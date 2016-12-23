Starbucks is giving away free drinks to ring in the new year, but you'll have to find them

Starbucks is feeling jolly this holiday season.

Starting Friday, the company will be giving away free tall espresso beverages at more than 1,000 locations through Jan. 2.

Customers won't need to make a purchase to earn the reward, which includes the coffee chain's line up of lattes, cappuccinos and mochas.

There is one small catch, however. Only 100 Starbucks stores will be hosting these so-called Pop Up Cheer Parties each day. That means you'll have to check out Starbucks' website to find which stores are participating on any given day. There also won't be an offer on Christmas, when many Starbucks are open fewer hours.

The parties are held between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time. In addition to a free drink, customers will receive a free Cheer Card, which provides the holder with discounts on food and drinks through Jan 2.