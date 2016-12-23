Eaton Square in London's Belgravia is the most expensive street in England and Wales with the average house costing a startling £17 million ($20.8 million), according to a report released Friday by Lloyds Bank.

Every one of the nine regions surveyed has at least one street where the average house value tops one million pounds.

Reflecting this dynamic, the research shows Eaton Square costs over three times more than the most expensive street outside of London which has an average price of £5.2 million. This latter street has been identified as Camp End Road in Surrey, a country south west of London.