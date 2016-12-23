The biggest marketing moments of 2016

The world's 13-largest brand, with a valuation of $80 billion, according to Millward Brown's BrandZ study, changed its packaging design to feature red discs across its four main drinks, with various colors featuring on each: regular (red), Zero (black), Light/Diet (silver) and Life (green).



This is a Big Deal in marketing, because "packaging is our most visible and valuable asset," according to a statement from chief marketing officer Marcos de Quinto, and is a further element of the brand's new global "Taste the feeling" global strapline, which replaced "Open happiness" in January 2016.

