The key takeaway from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's all-time favorite book

Self-made billionaires and longtime friends Bill Gates and Warren Buffett agree on the best business book ever written: "Business Adventures," by former New Yorker staff writer John Brooks.

The key takeaway from the 1969 classic, a compilation of 12 stories from the world of Wall Street, is as relevant today as it ever was, Gates believes: "John Brooks' work is really about human nature, which is why it has stood the test of time.

"There's an essential human factor in every business endeavor. It doesn't matter if you have a perfect product, production plan and marketing pitch; you'll still need the right people to lead and implement those plans."