    Trade like it's 1999? Strategist sees return to volatile environment of rising stocks, big shocks

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    The end of the Federal Reserve's grip on markets, a maturing economic expansion and the coming policies (and tweeting) of President Donald Trump will send us back into a highly volatile trading environment like the late 1990s, according to Jim Strugger, derivatives strategist at MKM Partners.

    "Late-cycle dynamics suggest a healthy environment for U.S. equities and risk assets broadly, but an inflection in monetary policy could remove a significant force that has acted to suppress equity volatility and bring it in line with more elevated cross-asset volatility," wrote Strugger in a note to clients Friday.

    "This would result in the baseline for VIX shifting moderately higher and an increased frequency of higher-magnitude shocks more akin to August 2015 and January 2016 than the presidential election-related event."

    "The late 1990s are our favorite analog, during which time elevated equity volatility coexisted with upward-trending equity markets," Strugger added.

    The graphic below illustrates the environment the analyst is describing. It's the CBOE Volaility Index (orange) versus the S&P 500 during the 1990s and early 2000s.

