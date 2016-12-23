AirTrain service restored after earlier delays at Newark Airport

AirTrain service to Newark Liberty International Airport resumed after an electrical issue temporarily delayed trains earlier on Friday, one of the busies travel days of the year, NBC New York reported.

The NBC affiliate said that part of one AirTrain edged off the rails between terminals B and C at about 3:30 p.m. ET. That train appeared to be empty, but was delaying other trains behind it. NBC New York reported that the disabled train was removed from the tracks before 5 p.m.

Earlier, Travelers shared photos of crowded stations on Twitter.

Read the full report on NBC New York.