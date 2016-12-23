AirTrain service restored after earlier delays at Newark Airport

AirTrain service to Newark Liberty International Airport resumed after an electrical issue temporarily delayed trains earlier on Friday, one of the busies travel days of the year, NBC New York reported.
The NBC affiliate said that part of one AirTrain edged off the rails between terminals B and C at about 3:30 p.m. ET. That train appeared to be empty, but was delaying other trains behind it. NBC New York reported that the disabled train was removed from the tracks before 5 p.m.
Earlier, Travelers shared photos of crowded stations on Twitter.
@rfish32: @NJTRANSIT the AirTran to newerk not working thousands stuck at station no shuttle busses, we are all going to miss flights
@tyrusemory: @united #EWR airtrain not working. No busses. Hundreds stranded. Send #help
@mizaelawalsh: Newark AirTrain broken. Shuttle buses nowhere to be found. No one can get an Uber/cab bc airport property. Merry Christmas from @NJTRANSIT!
@laurenalixb: The only person here who seems to have some idea what's going on
@mottssauce: Newark AirTrain is down, no word from @NJTRANSIT , trapping hundreds: only option to buy ticket back to Newark Penn and get a cab #EWR