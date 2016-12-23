Carl Icahn, who was named a special advisor on regulation to Donald Trump, is pushing to repeal part of a rule that has a negative impact on one of his energy investments.
Former White House ethics lawyers say the billionaire's appointment to the informal role, given his stake in refiner CVR Energy, represents a conflict of interest and could put him at risk of violating conflicts laws.
The rule in question requires refiners to blend ethanol, a renewable fuel, into gasoline. In an interview on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," Icahn said the Environmental Protection Agency should immediately revoke part of the rule that requires refiners that cannot blend ethanol into gasoline to buy credits instead.
If Icahn's advice in his capacity as special adviser on regulation contributed to such a repeal, he would have inherently aided in removing a disadvantage for CVR Energy. Repeal of the regulation would potentially boost CVR's stock price and enrich Icahn.
Shares of CVR Energy rose 11.5 percent on Thursday after Trump named Icahn to the role. Icahn Associates holds 82 percent of CVR Energy's outstanding shares, according to FactSet data.