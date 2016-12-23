Want to cash in on the liquor boom?

Savvy and well-educated investors may consider looking beyond individual liquor brands and companies to creative exchange-traded funds and their agricultural suppliers.

"We believe we're at year five of a 25- to 40-year super-cycle that could see continued growth in consumer demand for whiskey and spirits, much like what has occurred with craft breweries over the past two decades," said David Bolton, president and CEO of Spirited Funds, in a press release citing overall beverage alcohol industry sales of more than $1 trillion per year.

Bolton's company, along with ETF Managers Group, debuted the Spirited Funds/ETFMG Whiskey and Spirits ETF to help investors capitalize on the craze in October. Made up of a small number of companies that derive part of their revenue from the spirits industry, it allows investors to own a diversified piece of brands, such as Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Brown Forman, as well as some foreign companies.