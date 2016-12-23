Here's who's at risk from an Obamacare repeal

The other Urban Institute report released this week focused on the coverage implications for parents and children if there were to be a "partial repeal of the ACA" through a process known as reconciliation.
Congress, by a simple majority vote, can pass without threat of a filibuster a budget measure, such as one that would defund key parts of Obamacare. Opponents of Obamacare are prepared to use that method early next year to do just that.
The Urban institute looked at several potential scenarios for estimating the effect of repeal on kids.
The first scenario examined partial repeal without a replacement plan. Although Congress could easily repeal funding for key Obamacare programs, it is not clear that Republicans will be able to obtain what likely will be needed Democratic support for a replacement plan for the ACA — even if the repeal is suspended for several years.
Under that scenario — one with no replacement — the number of uninsured children in 2019 would be 4.4 million greater than it would be under the ACA, the Urban Institute report said.
The number of uninsured parents would be 7.6 million greater, the report found. That would raise the uninsured rate for adults from a projected 10.7 percent under the ACA to 22.8 percent.
The second scenario examined was one involving partial repeal, combined with a previous Republican proposal that could lead states to lower the eligibility limits for children to be covered under Medicaid, the government-run program for the poor.
Under that scenario, nearly 9 million kids would be at risk of losing coverage, the report found.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other congressional Republicans have said they intend for a transition period between votes to repeal Obamacare and implementation of a replacement plan, a period that would maintain current levels of coverage for people who have benefited from the ACA.
But the American Academy of Actuaries, whose members help set the prices for Obamacare health plans, warned earlier this month that if the creation and adoption of the plan is delayed, it could wreak havoc on the individual health insurance plan market, where more than 12 million people have coverage.
The academy, in a letter to Ryan, said that insurers could flee the individual market because of uncertainty over its long-term prospects, and that premium rates could soar to unaffordable levels for many customers.
The chance that could happen, and the scenarios outlined by the Urban Institute and others, has worried state governors.
Earlier this week, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, wrote several GOP House members to warn that repeal without a replacement plan "could cause considerable harm" to her state's residents, Politico Pro reported.
The Democratic Governors Association on Wednesday wrote Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that in addition to potentially 30 million people losing insurance if Obamacare is repealed, states may also be hit with almost $69 billion in costs from so-called uncompensated care over the next decade.
Uncompensated care is medical treatment provided to people who are not insured. State funding to hospitals and other providers for uncompensated care has decreased as a result of coverage expansion under the ACA.