Here's who's at risk from an Obamacare repeal

Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016

Both reports come from researchers at the Urban Institute, which has been assembling a slew of data as potential ammunition for Obamacare defenders next year — when the Republican-controlled Congress is expected to push for a repeal-and-replace plan for the ACA.

The data underscore the potential political fallout that Trump and his fellow Republicans could face if their ultimate replacement plan leads to significant decreases in the number of Americans with health insurance coverage. Those Americans include millions of kids who have become insured via Obamacare programs.

One report found that 19.2 million nonelderly adults gained health insurance from 2010, when the ACA first began having some effect, up to 2015.

"A large majority (87 percent) of adults gaining coverage from 2010 to 2016 did not have a college degree," said that report, which was conducted with assistance from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

And 8.2 million or them, or 43 percent, were non-Hispanic whites.

Among voting groups, whites and people without college degrees were more likely to support Trump in the presidential election than they were to cast their ballot for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

About 6.2 million adults who gained coverage under Obamacare were Hispanics. Another 2.8 million were black non-Hispanics. The remaining 2 million were other non-Hispanics, the report said.

The institute has previously estimated that a total of 30 million people could lose health coverage if Obamacare was partially repealed — which would include defunding subsidies for individual insurance plans — without replacement legislation also being implemented.

That tally is higher than the 19.2 million who gained coverage under the ACA because it reflects, among other things, what is projected to be a near-total collapse of the individual insurance market.