    Your first move for Friday, December 23

    The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

    Tim Seymour is a seller of Ford (F).

    David Seaburg is a buyer of the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI).

    Brian Kelly is a buyer of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

    Guy Adami is a buyer of Tesla (TSLA).

    Trader disclosure: On Dec. 22, 2016 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

    GUY ADAMI is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    BRIAN KELLY is long Bitcoin, TLT, US30Y. He is short EUR=.,AUD,GPB

    DAVID SEABURG's opinions are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore is an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

    TIM SEYMOUR is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM


