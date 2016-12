Shares in China edged lower on Monday with regional trade thin for the holiday period.

Metal shares fell in China with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.08% at 31076.92, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded 0.28% lower at 21574.76.



As well, the yuan was up against the dollar after the People's Bank of China set a stronger fixing at 6.9459 compared with 6.9463 Friday.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.