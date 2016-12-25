My dad takes my two brothers and me shopping once a year, during the week of Christmas.

We're on the lookout for what he's coined our "go-to gift." We can choose whatever we want, within reason, as long as we can explain exactly how we're going to use it over at least the next year. As my dad likes to say, "Anything goes … as long as it's utilitarian."

As a result, we each devote real time to thinking about a quality purchase that will truly be functional, useful and durable. After all, we only have one shot each year.

My "go-to gift" this year is a high-quality pair of running leggings — and as an avid runner, I didn't have a hard time selling him on that. One year, it was a six-month gym membership. Another, it was a cocktail dress.