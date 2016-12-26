Social media is an increasingly popular place to advocate for strongly held beliefs and spread awareness about certain issues. Yet it raises a certain question: Are most people actually accomplishing anything tangible with "hashtag activism," or are they simply shouting into the void?
At least one company is gearing up to help consumers translate their views into concrete action, helping them spend their dollars accordingly. DoneGood, which launched on Cyber Monday, is a technology start-up based in Boston that creates tech products connecting consumers with businesses they can feel good about supporting.
Using DoneGood as a web browser extension, the consumer can see ethical or sustainable alternatives to big-name companies automatically as they search for their product. On the mobile app, users can select which causes are important to them such as being "green," buying a product "made in the USA," or "locally sourced" — then shop at businesses that care about those values too.
Some of DoneGood's partner companies, like Modavanti and Elegantees, offer discounts through the app. Customers can get anywhere from $20 off their next five purchases to 20 percent off. The company also plans to have DoneGood labels on products in brick-and-mortar stores, which may function as a seal of approval for socially conscious buyers