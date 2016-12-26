The idea for the app came about when DoneGood's co-founders, Cullen Schwarz and Scott Jacobson, bonded over their mutual desire to support businesses that have a positive social impact.

"The greatest tool each one of us has to create change is the dollars we spend. ... The more we demand business practices that are good for workers and the planet, the more that's what we'll get," Schwarz, a Democratic political veteran, told CNBC recently.

"When we support companies that do the right thing, we help them succeed, and the more other companies follow suit," he added. "The world gets better ... just because we got something we needed to buy anyway."

Schwarz says that it makes sense that this technology has become available now. According to a 2013 report from the World Economic Forum, 36 percent of millennials say that the primary purpose of business is to "improve society," edging past the 35 percent of respondents who felt businesses should just "generate profit."

Still, some point out that sustainable products are more expensive than their generic counterparts — a point of argument that DoneGood is trying to rebut.

"It is a misnomer that ethically made products are always more expensive. We have done business with companies who are very competitive with their big-name counterparts," said Schwarz.

"That said, they can be more expensive sometimes; there's a reason that big companies use sweatshops and pay cheaply: It costs less. However, DoneGood companies are also providing a lot higher-quality products than those by big companies," he added.

Earlier this year, DoneGood raised a substantial amount in its seed round from a group of individual angel investors, leaving them fully funded through 2017. The company was also one of eight finalists in MIT's $100K Launch Competition.