Recession, market correction next year, expect rate cuts: Rickards

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates just two weeks ago for the second time in a decade, but it will soon be cutting them again, said Jim Rickards on Tuesday.

Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box, the director of The James Rickards Project said a stock market correction is coming as President-elect Donald Trump's economic stimulus plans will not pan out, causing a "head-on collision" between perception and reality.

"When the reality of no stimulus catches up with the perception of stimulus plus the Fed tightening: that's the train wreck. Either we're going to have a recession or a stock market correction," he said.

The markets have been rallying on the back of Trump's win as investors bet on tax cuts and fiscal spending under the new administration.