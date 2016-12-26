With less than a week to go before 2016 ends, countless "new year, new you" resolutions are likely underway — in addition to travel plans being made for the upcoming year.



For those would-be travelers vowing to see more of the world — or at least to visit cool parts of the country — there are plenty of places to consider. AFAR put together a (somewhat overwhelming) list of 100 places to visit next year, including 16 cities in the U.S. alone. It also created a 25-question quiz to help narrow down which locations might be a good match for vacationers.

Separately, Travel + Leisure polled its specialists to come up with its list of the 50 Best Places to Travel to in 2017, giving the nod to a lengthy list of destinations such as Bermuda; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Belgrade, Serbia and Angra dos Reis, Brazil. Yet for those wanting to stay within U.S. borders, however, the publication recommended domestic hot spots such as Columbus, Honolulu and Indianapolis.

Recently, CNBC canvassed a few travel experts to get a sense of where 2017's vacation hot spots might be, with a surprising number appearing to think America is where it's at in the new year.

