After-hours buzz: DAL, NVDA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Delta Air Lines ticked about 0.5 percent lower in extended trade after the airline announced it had reached an agreement with Boeing to cancel an order for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. When Delta merged with Northwest Airlines in 2008, it assumed the order, which was placed in 2005. In a news release, Delta said it will continue to take delivery of new 737-900ER aircraft through 2019 as two orders totaling 120 aircraft are fulfilled.

In the statement, Delta's senior vice president of supply chain management and fleet said the decision to cancel the order is "consistent with Delta's fleet strategy to prudently address [Delta's] widebody aircraft needs."

Nvidia shares popped nearly 1 percent after the bell, following a 6.9 percent climb on Tuesday. The graphics chip maker's stock is the best-performing Nasdaq 100 stock of the year, up more than 250 percent year to date. Nvidia was added to the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs last week.

Yelp shares were up more than 1 percent in extended trade. The stock traded above its average share volume and more than five times above its average daily options volume on Tuesday. Traders bought more than 4,000 December weekly 42-calls for 25 cents, meaning they expect to see Yelp's stock up 5 percent by week's end.