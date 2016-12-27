For many Americans, where they are at midnight on Dec. 31 signals a lot about the year ahead. That doesn't mean money is no object when it comes to celebrating.

Over three-quarters of Americans mark the occasion in some way and about 83 percent of those who do said they plan to spend less than $200 on the evening's activities, according to a report by personal finance website WalletHub. Adding in party clothes and peak Uber pricing, ringing in the new year can cost a lot more if you're not careful.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun and affordable spots for counting down to 2017, analyzing 100 cities using criteria such as the average price of a New Year's Eve party ticket and a bottle of wine, to the crime rate and probability of rain.

Many of the best spots would surprise you. New York City with its Times Square didn't even crack the top 25: It was number 38.

"While there are the staples in there, you can also have a great time and save a lot of money in places like Buffalo, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh," said John Kiernan, a senior editor at WalletHub.

Regardless of the city, "if you are with friends and family and loved ones, you can really be anywhere and have a great time," he said.

