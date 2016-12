One of Sony Music's Twitter accounts was hacked over the Holiday weekend, spreading hoax news that pop star Britney Spears is dead.

On Monday, the Twitter account for Sony Music Global tweeted that Spears is "dead by accident" followed by the hashtag #RIPBritney. Shortly after, the singer's rep Adam Leber told CNN that Britney is "fine and well".

Sony Music said in a statement that its Twitter account was "compromised" but "has been rectified". The record label apologized to Spears and her fans.