Early movers: BIIB, IONS, FRED, TSLA, SNE, DIS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals - The FDA approved a new treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. That disease is the leading genetic cause of death in infants, affecting about one in 10,000 births. The drug was developed by Ionis and will be marketed by Biogen.

Fred's – The discount store operator adopted a shareholder rights plan, designed to prevent an outside party from gaining control "without appropriately compensating its shareholders." That follows news last week that activist investor Alden Global Capital took a nearly 25 percent stake and said it considered the shares "undervalued."

Tesla Motors – The electric car maker struck a deal with Panasonic to produce solar cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York, with production set to begin this coming summer.

Sony – Sony unit Sony Music saw its Twitter account hacked on Monday, with hackers posting false reports that pop star Britney Spears had died.

Walt Disney – Disney's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" topped the weekend box office once again with $15 million in North American ticket sales on Christmas Eve alone and $120 million from December 21 to 26.

Boeing - Iranian officials say that the country paid only half the announced $16.6 billion price for 80 new Boeing jets. Boeing has not yet issued a comment on the story.

HD Supply – The stock is the subject of a positive Barron's profile, with the paper saying the industrial products distributor could benefit from greater infrastructure spending and tax cuts.

Toshiba – The Japan-based company lost 12 percent of its value in Japan trading overnight, after warning that it may take several billion dollars in losses related to its acquisition of U.S. nuclear power assets.

Caesar's Entertainment – The casino operator has resolved a standoff with its senior lenders and its bankruptcy reorganization is back on track, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nvidia – The graphics chip maker's stock is adding to its yearly gains this morning, widening its already considerable lead as the best-performing Nasdaq 100 stock in 2016. Even after considerable gains this year, Nvidia was added to the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs last week.

Deutsche Bank – The European Central Bank lowered its minimum capital requirements for the bank, giving it more leeway in its payments of bonuses and dividends.