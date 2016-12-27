Heavenly taste? The obsession with edible gold

According to the restaurant's founder and owner, Stephen Bruce, "everything looks better covered in gold", with the restaurant beginning its relationship with the ingredient in 2004.

"Working with edible gold is like working with all the other fine ingredients we use to make these outrageous menu items, they are the finest ingredients in the world, and when put together, creates edible works of art" Bruce told CNBC via email.

"It says that people love extravagance and are willing to pay the price to indulge in such extravagant menu items," he added.

The restaurant was also awarded for crafting the most expensive sandwich ($214) called the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese"; and the most expensive hamburger "Le Burger Extravagant" ($295), which had a gold-dusted, truffle-buttered Campagna roll, on top of a fried quail egg, caviar and Wagyu beef.

Serendipity 3 has received "a tremendous amount of publicity" for its dishes, Bruce said, adding that it doesn't have any plans to create more "golden" dishes at present.